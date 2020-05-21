All apartments in Englewood
3975 S Logan Street
3975 S Logan Street

3975 S Logan St · No Longer Available
Location

3975 S Logan St, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6ff29c057 ---- Adorable 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Englewood. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout the main level, with all major stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two nice size bedrooms with large closets, and a full bath featuring granite vanity. Spacious formal dining room with sliding doors leading out to the large covered deck and huge, fenced backyard. Full, finished basement has two non-conforming bedrooms, the second bath, the laundry area with a washer/dryer. One car detached garage, plus extra parking on the long driveway and extra parking between the garage and alley. Property boasts original nostalgic design of the late 40\'s, yet has been updated to incorporate the living expectations of current day. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more on Broadway, with easy access to the Light Rail and HWY 285. No smoking. No cats, dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Finished Basement Large Deck Large Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 S Logan Street have any available units?
3975 S Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 S Logan Street have?
Some of 3975 S Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 S Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3975 S Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 S Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 S Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3975 S Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3975 S Logan Street offers parking.
Does 3975 S Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 S Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 S Logan Street have a pool?
No, 3975 S Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3975 S Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 3975 S Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 S Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 S Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

