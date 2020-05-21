3975 S Logan Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6ff29c057 ---- Adorable 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Englewood. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout the main level, with all major stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two nice size bedrooms with large closets, and a full bath featuring granite vanity. Spacious formal dining room with sliding doors leading out to the large covered deck and huge, fenced backyard. Full, finished basement has two non-conforming bedrooms, the second bath, the laundry area with a washer/dryer. One car detached garage, plus extra parking on the long driveway and extra parking between the garage and alley. Property boasts original nostalgic design of the late 40\'s, yet has been updated to incorporate the living expectations of current day. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more on Broadway, with easy access to the Light Rail and HWY 285. No smoking. No cats, dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Finished Basement Large Deck Large Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer