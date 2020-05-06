All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3790 S Sherman St B

3790 South Sherman Street · (720) 675-7585
Location

3790 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Home in Beautiful Englewood - Property Id: 250993

RENT SPECIAL, $100 off of your first Rent. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in the Heart of Englewood available NOW! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex home. this is the Garden level unit. This is located 5-minute walking distance to broadway shops and food market,5-minute drive to RTD station and a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Denver. On-site is a lovely huge fenced backyard. This unit is completely remodeled with all brand new stainless steel appliances and cabinets, Brand new premium granite, and finishes including a full-size washer and dryer! newer hot water heater and furnace. This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,449/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: Electricity, water, trash, and sewer are going to be split up with the tenant in the upper unit. Car garage is optional for $25 a month extra .Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call today for your showing!! Contact Zack Kei (720) 675-7585.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250993
Property Id 250993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 S Sherman St B have any available units?
3790 S Sherman St B has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3790 S Sherman St B have?
Some of 3790 S Sherman St B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 S Sherman St B currently offering any rent specials?
3790 S Sherman St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 S Sherman St B pet-friendly?
No, 3790 S Sherman St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B offer parking?
Yes, 3790 S Sherman St B does offer parking.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 S Sherman St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B have a pool?
No, 3790 S Sherman St B does not have a pool.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B have accessible units?
No, 3790 S Sherman St B does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 S Sherman St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 S Sherman St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 S Sherman St B does not have units with air conditioning.
