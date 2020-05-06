3790 S Sherman St B

Amenities
Fully Remodeled Home in Beautiful Englewood - Property Id: 250993
RENT SPECIAL, $100 off of your first Rent. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in the Heart of Englewood available NOW! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex home. this is the Garden level unit. This is located 5-minute walking distance to broadway shops and food market,5-minute drive to RTD station and a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Denver. On-site is a lovely huge fenced backyard. This unit is completely remodeled with all brand new stainless steel appliances and cabinets, Brand new premium granite, and finishes including a full-size washer and dryer! newer hot water heater and furnace. This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,449/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: Electricity, water, trash, and sewer are going to be split up with the tenant in the upper unit. Car garage is optional for $25 a month extra .Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check. Call today for your showing!! Contact Zack Kei (720) 675-7585.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250993
No Pets Allowed
