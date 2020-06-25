3788 S Fox St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch home in Englewood, 3 bedrooms 2 bath, with large eat in kitchen!

Finished basement with one bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, tastefully renovated home available Aug 1st, tall fenced in back yard!

Near Hampden and Santa Fe.