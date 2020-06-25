3788 S Fox St

Beautiful ranch home in Englewood, 3 bedrooms 2 bath, with large eat in kitchen! Finished basement with one bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, tastefully renovated home available Aug 1st, tall fenced in back yard! Near Hampden and Santa Fe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
