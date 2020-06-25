All apartments in Englewood
3788 S Fox St
3788 S Fox St

3788 South Fox Street · No Longer Available
Location

3788 South Fox Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch home in Englewood, 3 bedrooms 2 bath, with large eat in kitchen!
Finished basement with one bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, tastefully renovated home available Aug 1st, tall fenced in back yard!
Near Hampden and Santa Fe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 S Fox St have any available units?
3788 S Fox St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 S Fox St have?
Some of 3788 S Fox St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 S Fox St currently offering any rent specials?
3788 S Fox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 S Fox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 S Fox St is pet friendly.
Does 3788 S Fox St offer parking?
No, 3788 S Fox St does not offer parking.
Does 3788 S Fox St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 S Fox St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 S Fox St have a pool?
No, 3788 S Fox St does not have a pool.
Does 3788 S Fox St have accessible units?
No, 3788 S Fox St does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 S Fox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 S Fox St has units with dishwashers.
