All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3544 S. Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3544 S. Corona St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3544 S. Corona St

3544 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3544 South Corona Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2 Bedroom Near Swedish Medical Center!! - Charming, move in ready unit in Englewood! Hardwood floors throughout! Good sized bedrooms and living space! Welcoming kitchen space with lots of natural light! Enjoy a Private Yard and Off Street Parking! One block from Swedish Medical Center and easy access to public transit for easy commuting! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on South Broadway!

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.co

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5839964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 S. Corona St have any available units?
3544 S. Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3544 S. Corona St have?
Some of 3544 S. Corona St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 S. Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
3544 S. Corona St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 S. Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 S. Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 3544 S. Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 3544 S. Corona St does offer parking.
Does 3544 S. Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 S. Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 S. Corona St have a pool?
No, 3544 S. Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 3544 S. Corona St have accessible units?
No, 3544 S. Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 S. Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 S. Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 S. Corona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 S. Corona St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College