Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Updated 4 Bed 2 bath in Englewood - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 280937



3540 S. Downing St.- Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1800 square foot brick ranch duplex with full finished basement. MAIN FLOOR- Living room, kitchen with eating space, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, BASEMENT- Family room / recreation room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, full sized Washer/Dryer hookups. EXTRA- Off Street Parking, Close to light rail, Swedish Hospital, Porter Hospital, MUST SEE!! Laureate 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280937

Property Id 280937



(RLNE5784807)