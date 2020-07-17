All apartments in Englewood
Englewood, CO
3350 S. Clarkson Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3350 S. Clarkson Street

3350 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3350 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82ecd10043 ---- 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are available at Woodmere, and have updated finishes including designer flooring, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Woodmere features an enclosed courtyard area with beautiful landscaping, seating, and gas grill. On-site laundry is available as well as off-street parking. The Englewood light rail station is just 1.3 miles from Woodmere. Located in a quiet residential section of Englewood in south Denver, Woodmere is convenient to Porter, Swedish and Craig Hospitals, as well as the shopping opportunities along Broadway, with easy access to public transportation and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have any available units?
3350 S. Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have?
Some of 3350 S. Clarkson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 S. Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3350 S. Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 S. Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3350 S. Clarkson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3350 S. Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 S. Clarkson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 3350 S. Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 3350 S. Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 S. Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 S. Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.
