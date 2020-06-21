3262 S Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate laundry room. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers on E Hampden and S Broadway. Enjoy having easy access to nearby parks, restaurants and other desirable amenities in this abundant neighborhood. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a $30 monthly water/sewer fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: , alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



