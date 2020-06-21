All apartments in Englewood
3262 S Logan St

3262 South Logan Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3262 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3262 S Logan St · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate laundry room. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers on E Hampden and S Broadway. Enjoy having easy access to nearby parks, restaurants and other desirable amenities in this abundant neighborhood. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: , alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5845786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 S Logan St have any available units?
3262 S Logan St has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3262 S Logan St have?
Some of 3262 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
3262 S Logan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3262 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 3262 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 3262 S Logan St does offer parking.
Does 3262 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3262 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 3262 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 3262 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 3262 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 S Logan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 S Logan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 S Logan St does not have units with air conditioning.
