3197 South Emerson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Beautiful Bungalow with Large Updated Kitchen and Finished Basement!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: March 01, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 cats or dogs negotiable. $0 additional pet rent!!!



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and custom paneled fridge!

* 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom

* Original hardwood floors

* Spacious living room with gas fireplace

* Large dining area

* Finished basement

* Large fenced backyard with patio

* Detached 2-car garage

* Storage shed

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-$120 per month



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: *One time fee* of $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $200 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable). NO PET RENT!

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*