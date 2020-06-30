All apartments in Englewood
3197 South Emerson Street

3197 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3197 South Emerson Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Bungalow with Large Updated Kitchen and Finished Basement!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 01, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 cats or dogs negotiable. $0 additional pet rent!!!

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and custom paneled fridge!
* 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom
* Original hardwood floors
* Spacious living room with gas fireplace
* Large dining area
* Finished basement
* Large fenced backyard with patio
* Detached 2-car garage
* Storage shed
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-$120 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: *One time fee* of $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $200 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable). NO PET RENT!
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

