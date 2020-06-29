3182 1/2 S Cherokee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quiet 1 bedroom Carriage house with fenced in private yard, recently updated and available now for move in. Brand new swamp cooler, large patio and off street parking.



Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant responsible for electricity and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



