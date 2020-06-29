All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3182 1/2 S Cherokee St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

3182 1/2 S Cherokee St

3182 1/2 S Cherokee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3182 1/2 S Cherokee St, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quiet 1 bedroom Carriage house with fenced in private yard, recently updated and available now for move in. Brand new swamp cooler, large patio and off street parking.

Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant responsible for electricity and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard, Large Patio, Swamp Cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have any available units?
3182 1/2 S Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have?
Some of 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
3182 1/2 S Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St offer parking?
Yes, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St offers parking.
Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3182 1/2 S Cherokee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College