Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3173 South Lincoln

3173 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

3173 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Quaint 2BD, 1BA Englewood Home with Fenced Backyard and Off-Street Parking - This recently remodeled home is sleek and updated, with an open concept living room and dining area that feels spacious and comfortable. Many shopping, dining, and retail stores are all around on Broadway and Hampden. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small dogs negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash are included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5795112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 South Lincoln have any available units?
3173 South Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 South Lincoln have?
Some of 3173 South Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 South Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
3173 South Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 South Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3173 South Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 3173 South Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, 3173 South Lincoln offers parking.
Does 3173 South Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3173 South Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 South Lincoln have a pool?
No, 3173 South Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 3173 South Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 3173 South Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 South Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3173 South Lincoln has units with dishwashers.

