3153 S. Lincoln st - Beautiful Home, located in the heart of the Sobo District. Close to light Rail and too many different schools. Plenty of parking and quiet neighbors. 1 assigned parking spot. Fenced backyard. Pets welcome.
(RLNE5502425)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have any available units?
3153 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 3153 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
3153 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3153 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 3153 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 S Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 3153 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 3153 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 S Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3153 S Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
