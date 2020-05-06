All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

303 W Lehow Ave

303 West Lehow Avenue · (303) 907-7721
Location

303 West Lehow Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Small Two Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 285354

Just Painted, New Vinyl Plank Flooring and Deck being worked on right now, bedroom windows will be replaced as soon as can be scheduled - will have photos up in a week or so.

Condo is conveniently located near E. Belleview and Broadway, so good access to bus system, 7 minute drive to Littleton Metro Station and 10 minute drive to Englewood Metro Station.

Direct Access to Progress Park just west of the small condominium complex.

Offstreet parking. Small pool right outside building entrance. 1/2 flight of stairs. Fireplace. DW. small stacked W/D. 2nd sink in hallway. Small Deck.

Locked building entrance. Non-smoking building. Cat or small dog accepted with separate pet deposit of $500.
Property Id 285354

(RLNE5798638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Lehow Ave have any available units?
303 W Lehow Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 W Lehow Ave have?
Some of 303 W Lehow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Lehow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Lehow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Lehow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Lehow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Lehow Ave does offer parking.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 W Lehow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 303 W Lehow Ave has a pool.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave have accessible units?
No, 303 W Lehow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Lehow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 W Lehow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 W Lehow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
