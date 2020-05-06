303 W Lehow Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Small Two Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 285354



Just Painted, New Vinyl Plank Flooring and Deck being worked on right now, bedroom windows will be replaced as soon as can be scheduled - will have photos up in a week or so.



Condo is conveniently located near E. Belleview and Broadway, so good access to bus system, 7 minute drive to Littleton Metro Station and 10 minute drive to Englewood Metro Station.



Direct Access to Progress Park just west of the small condominium complex.



Offstreet parking. Small pool right outside building entrance. 1/2 flight of stairs. Fireplace. DW. small stacked W/D. 2nd sink in hallway. Small Deck.



Locked building entrance. Non-smoking building. Cat or small dog accepted with separate pet deposit of $500.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285354

Property Id 285354



(RLNE5798638)