2736 S Grant St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2736 S Grant St

2736 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2736 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408

This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy this quiet, safe neighborhood near Porter or Swedish hospital.
Features include:
?Private Entrance
? Off Street Parking
? Nest thermostat
? 9' Ceilings
? Storage galore
? Quartz countertops
? Nearby Public Transportation
? NO Pets
? NO Smokers

303.877.4177
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282408
Property Id 282408

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 S Grant St have any available units?
2736 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 2736 S Grant St have?
Some of 2736 S Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
2736 S Grant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 S Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 2736 S Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 2736 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 2736 S Grant St does offer parking.
Does 2736 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 S Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 2736 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 2736 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 2736 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 S Grant St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 S Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 S Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.
