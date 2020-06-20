2736 S Grant St

Amenities
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408
This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy this quiet, safe neighborhood near Porter or Swedish hospital.
Features include:
?Private Entrance
? Off Street Parking
? Nest thermostat
? 9' Ceilings
? Storage galore
? Quartz countertops
? Nearby Public Transportation
? NO Pets
? NO Smokers
303.877.4177
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282408
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786378)