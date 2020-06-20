2736 S Grant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408



This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy this quiet, safe neighborhood near Porter or Swedish hospital.

Features include:

?Private Entrance

? Off Street Parking

? Nest thermostat

? 9' Ceilings

? Storage galore

? Quartz countertops

? Nearby Public Transportation

? NO Pets

? NO Smokers



