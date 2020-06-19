2241 w hillside ave

All apartments in Englewood
Location

2241 West Hillside Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110
College View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Hillside Ave - Property Id: 57008

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1/2 duplex with oversized 2-car garage. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry room in the basement. 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room and kitchen/dining area upstairs. Lots of storage space and parking. Front yard has garden beds, back yard is fenced with a deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, countertop, sink and faucet, and backsplash. Well maintained with attentive landlord. Neighbors are very friendly. Washer and dryer included. Pets under 40 pounds allowed with $250 deposit per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. $1,800 deposit.

Centrally located with easy access to Santa Fe and 285. Close to light rail station, DU, and Riverpoint Shopping Center. Easy access to bike trails, parks and golf courses.

No in-person showings at this time. Property is tenant occupied until 4/30/2020. The property will be professionally cleaned before move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57008
Property Id 57008

(RLNE5705013)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

