Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1

1806 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
Spacious One Bedroom near Overland Park - Property Id: 145378

Encore Evans Station is a brand new, luxury community located in the South Broadway District and just 2 blocks from the Evans Light Rail Station. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring an industrial contemporary design and some of the most unique amenities in the area. Whether you want to relax at our resort-style pool and spa, take a class in our yoga/spin studio, take your furry friend to the onsite dog park or fix up your bike in our repair shop, Encore has something for everyone. Contact us today to see why you should decide to call us home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145378p
Property Id 145378

(RLNE5364289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have any available units?
1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have?
Some of 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 currently offering any rent specials?
1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 is pet friendly.
Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 offer parking?
No, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 does not offer parking.
Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have a pool?
Yes, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 has a pool.
Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have accessible units?
No, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 S Bannock St A3-1X1 has units with dishwashers.
