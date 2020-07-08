All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 1511 E Dartmouth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
1511 E Dartmouth Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1511 E Dartmouth Ave

1511 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1511 East Dartmouth Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
online portal
Remodeled 4BD, 2BA Mid-Century Home with Fenced Back Yard - Schedule an in-person tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly utility fee *covers water, sewer, trash, and lawn care
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent or $0 deposit option through Rhino (ask Broker for more details)
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (optional)
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
1511 E Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 1511 E Dartmouth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 E Dartmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College