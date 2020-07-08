1511 E Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking online portal

Remodeled 4BD, 2BA Mid-Century Home with Fenced Back Yard - Schedule an in-person tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable.

*There is a $150 monthly utility fee *covers water, sewer, trash, and lawn care

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent or $0 deposit option through Rhino (ask Broker for more details)

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (optional)

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



