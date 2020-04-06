1421 E Cornell Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This Glorious MID-CENTURY MODERN Gem has been Meticulously Restored ~ the Architectural Design Elements include Brick, Wood, Glass, Deep Overhangs, Strong Horizontal Lines, Full Length Windows, Beamed Ceilings, an open-space Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ plus luxurious Mahogany Wood and Exposed Brick throughout ~ you will Love the Dramatic WALL OF WINDOWS which open to your Private, Park-Like Backyard, perfect for Indoor/Outdoor Living ~ there are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms ~ the house is on a lush, Oversized Lot in this wonderful Quiet Neighborhood ~ Lawn/Yard Maintenance is Included (paid by owner), tenant does weeding ~ Bosch kitchen appliances plus Washer/Dryer included ~ this Home is Super-Clean and ready for someone to Love and Care for it.



This Amazing Community, ARAPAHOE ACRES, is the first Mid-Century Modern Neighborhood to be put on the National Register of Historic Places ~ Several books, magazines and architectural design enthusiasts have celebrated the unique character of the homes in this enclave just south of the University of Denver ~ this home was featured in 5280 Home Magazine.



Convenient Location with EASY ACCESS to great shopping, University of Denver (DU)and their Newman Center for Performing Arts (live theater, music, dance), Porter & Swedish Hospitals, Denver Tech Center (DTC), Hampden Rd (285), I-25, Santa Fe Dr and much more.



AVAILABLE: Oct 1

LOCATION: 1421 E. Cornell Place, Englewood (S. Denver)

RENT: $2750

DEPOSIT: $2750

LEASE TERM: 12 or 20 months (20 preferred)

PETS: one well-behaved Adult Neutered Cat allowed (extra pet deposit)

(no smoking, no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378