Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

10 E. Quincy Ave

10 E Quincy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10 E Quincy Ave, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great One-Bedroom - Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, floors, & windows. Washer/dryer hook ups. Very cute space and such a great location. Right across street from Starbucks and great access to public transportation. Available immediately. Resident pays all utilities.

No pets.
No vouchers.

Application fee of $35. Security deposit equal to a months rent WAC.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting, Teri Marquantte Broker.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have any available units?
10 E. Quincy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
Is 10 E. Quincy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10 E. Quincy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E. Quincy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave offer parking?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have a pool?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have accessible units?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 E. Quincy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 E. Quincy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
