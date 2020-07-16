Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edgewater renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:37 AM
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,164
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
$
16 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,242
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
3 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
63 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Sova
1901 North Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,295
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently open for in-person, self-guided and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
56 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
River North Art District
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
40 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,403
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Triangle
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,425
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1409 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
24 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
$
25 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,511
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,344
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
895 sqft
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
14 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
45 Units Available
LoDo
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1127 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
77 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
72 Units Available
Five Points
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Edgewater, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edgewater renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

