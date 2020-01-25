All apartments in Edgewater
5405 W 25th Ave

5405 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5405 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Victorian 1 bed/1.5 bath duplex near Sloan's Lake in West Denver - Available for a flexible lease!

PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS

This Victorian duplex is located in the heart of Old Town Edgewater just 2 blocks west of Sloans Lake. There is hardwood or laminate flooring throughout. The bedroom and full bathroom are on the main floor. Upstairs is a non-conforming bedroom loft with exposed wooden beams and a half bathroom. The kitchen has newer stainless appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. There is a large pantry area and the kitchen opens to the living room. A full size washer and dryer are in the basement and there is an attached garage and a private porch. Backyard is not fully fenced. A small side yard has a patio and the front yard will be shared with duplex occupant has been landscaped as a stone garden area.

There is easy access to Colfax and Sheridan Blvd providing quick routes to lots of great dining and shopping experiences in the West Highlands and Berkeley neighborhoods as well as downtown Denver.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Electric will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5448355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 W 25th Ave have any available units?
5405 W 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 5405 W 25th Ave have?
Some of 5405 W 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 W 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5405 W 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 W 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 W 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5405 W 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 W 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 5405 W 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5405 W 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 W 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 W 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 W 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
