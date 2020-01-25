5405 W 25th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Victorian 1 bed/1.5 bath duplex near Sloan's Lake in West Denver - Available for a flexible lease!



PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS



This Victorian duplex is located in the heart of Old Town Edgewater just 2 blocks west of Sloans Lake. There is hardwood or laminate flooring throughout. The bedroom and full bathroom are on the main floor. Upstairs is a non-conforming bedroom loft with exposed wooden beams and a half bathroom. The kitchen has newer stainless appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. There is a large pantry area and the kitchen opens to the living room. A full size washer and dryer are in the basement and there is an attached garage and a private porch. Backyard is not fully fenced. A small side yard has a patio and the front yard will be shared with duplex occupant has been landscaped as a stone garden area.



There is easy access to Colfax and Sheridan Blvd providing quick routes to lots of great dining and shopping experiences in the West Highlands and Berkeley neighborhoods as well as downtown Denver.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Electric will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5448355)