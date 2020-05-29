2287 Ingalls St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage cats allowed

2 bedroom 1 bath 15 minutes from downtown 5 minutes from Sloans Lake. 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors updated kitchen with granite micro dishwasher. Ample storage in basement. Non smokers (tobacco and pot) only. Dogs allowed. No cats. Private enclosed secured backyard with patio. April through October a yard maintenance fee of $75 per month is charged.