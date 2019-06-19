2235 Kendall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and some of the coolest new restaurants and bars in town. Close to the Highlands, downtown Denver, I-25, I-70, and light rail. The location couldn't be better. One of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver.



Very rare 4 bedroom* 2 bath fully renovated home. Awesome back yard and porch. Updated with granite counter tops, new paint, new carpet, new appliances and hardwood floors. Also includes a covered 1 car detached garage. This home is must see!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management. Meet the listing agent in person and see the property. * 2 Bedrooms on lower floor are considered non-conforming bedrooms