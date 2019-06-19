2235 Kendall Street

Amenities
Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and some of the coolest new restaurants and bars in town. Close to the Highlands, downtown Denver, I-25, I-70, and light rail. The location couldn't be better. One of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver.
Very rare 4 bedroom* 2 bath fully renovated home. Awesome back yard and porch. Updated with granite counter tops, new paint, new carpet, new appliances and hardwood floors. Also includes a covered 1 car detached garage. This home is must see!
Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management. Meet the listing agent in person and see the property. * 2 Bedrooms on lower floor are considered non-conforming bedrooms