Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:57 PM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Last updated June 22 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5922717)

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3023 67th Ave Way
3023 67th Avenue Way, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3240 sqft
Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** Custom Wood Features 4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2629 11th Avenue
2629 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1705 sqft
Excellent location: With large yard and A/C. 4 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house . 2.5 blocks from campus. Convenient to grocery store, coffee, restaurants, and other shopping. $1800.00/mo.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1805 28th St.
1805 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1713 28th St.
1713 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eaton, CO

Finding an apartment in Eaton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

