Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:09 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Eaton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Cheyenne Avenue
327 Cheyenne Avenue, Eaton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1782 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
123 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
875 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
30 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Mount Oxford Avenue
1002 Mt Oxford Avenue, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1888 sqft
Come tour this newly built property in the Overlook Community of Severance! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,888 square feet of livable space.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1837-ruddlesway-dr-windsor-co/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5952965)

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking (No PETS) - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
262 Castle Dr
262 Castle Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1961 sqft
262 Castle Dr Available 08/16/20 BRAND NEW Home for RENT! 3 bed + 2 1/2 bath - Must see! For rent....Beautiful, brand new home with everything located in a prime location and highly desirable subdivision with it’s own park.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided. Private patio for relaxing and grilling.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
2416 10th Ave.
2416 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1958 sqft
2416 10th Ave.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3405 W 16th St
3405 West 16th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1319 sqft
This loaded condo with pool is right across the street from Bitter Sweet Park. Come check out this condo with granite counter tops, wood floors, custom bathrooms and kitchen. It has a great deck for entertaining or relaxing.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1222 12 Street
1222 12th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1858 sqft
Great opportunity to live in this beautiful Victorian home. Lots of original charm with modern updates.

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1201 11 Avenue
1201 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2772 sqft
Amazing Victorian house with lots of charm. 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom with great location. Stunning entrance with large living room, cute 1/2 bathroom, nicely updated kitchen. Two bedrooms on the main level share a full bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2468 sqft
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
3523 Rialto Avenue
3523 Rialto Avenue, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage, single family ranch-style home on a corner lot is perfect for your growing family. Hardwood floors, fully finished basement and plenty of storage.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Eaton, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Eaton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Eaton. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Eaton can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

