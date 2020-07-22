Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO with parking

1 Unit Available
212 4th Street
212 4th Street, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
Small town living at its best! This quaint ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large living room, retro kitchen and dining area. Sun Room with large backyard and storage shed. 1 car garage. Pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
1 Unit Available
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2
1721 Westward Cir, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1514 sqft
Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades.
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
31 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
18 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
122 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
875 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
$
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
6603 West 3rd Street #1523
6603 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1290 sqft
6603 W. 3rd Street #1523 - Second Floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage overlooking open space. This like new condo in Greeley has a swimming pool, gym and rec center. It is close to schools, parks and shopping.

1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking (No PETS) - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
569 Cherryridge Drive
569 Cherryridge Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2460 sqft
569 Cherryridge Drive Available 07/26/20 569 Cherryridge, Windsor, CO - Beautiful, newer 2 story home! Main floor features kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, large nook, living area with large windows on 2nd floor vault, powder bath, and access to

1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closets, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:

1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1018 14th St
1018 14th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1018 14th St Available 10/14/20 Recently Renovated Three Bedroom Home in Greeley - Available October 14th! - Come tour this amazing, recently renovated home located in Greeley.

1 Unit Available
262 Castle Dr
262 Castle Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1961 sqft
262 Castle Dr Available 08/16/20 BRAND NEW Home for RENT! 3 bed + 2 1/2 bath - Must see! For rent....Beautiful, brand new home with everything located in a prime location and highly desirable subdivision with it’s own park.

1 Unit Available
719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the

1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.

1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1818 13th St.
1818 13th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2440 sqft
1818 13th St.

1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eaton, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eaton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

