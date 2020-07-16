Apartment List
/
CO
/
eaton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eaton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
327 Cheyenne Avenue
327 Cheyenne Avenue, Eaton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1782 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado.
Results within 5 miles of Eaton

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5922717)

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6321 Burgundy St
6321 Burgundy Street, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 314398 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314398 Property Id 314398 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910460)

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided. Private patio for relaxing and grilling.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2030 8 Avenue
2030 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Available July 2020! . Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor of the house. Close to UNC campus. Perfect home for college roommates. Open living & dining room with original hardwood floors. Large tiled bathroom, good sized bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.

1 of 62

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1295 Baker Pass St
1295 Baker Pass St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1873 sqft
Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 3 bath new construction home - Property Id: 255331 3 bedroom and 3 bath house in Severance, CO. This is a new construction home that was built in 2019.

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Mount Oxford Avenue
1002 Mt Oxford Avenue, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1888 sqft
Come tour this newly built property in the Overlook Community of Severance! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,888 square feet of livable space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eaton, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eaton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO
Wellington, COErie, COCheyenne, WYNiwot, COGunbarrel, CORanchettes, WYFederal Heights, COSuperior, COWelby, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder