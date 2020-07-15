/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 Benjamin Drive
1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3317 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Cheyenne Avenue
327 Cheyenne Avenue, Eaton, CO
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
Results within 1 mile of Eaton
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2
1721 Westward Cir, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1514 sqft
Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Eaton
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
8 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1175 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1206 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5922717)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cranford
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor Acres
4323 W 9th Street Rd Apt 19
4323 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1436 sqft
This updated condo in West Greeley has had some recent updates. It is close to shopping and parks. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a two car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
July rent free! Rent now and get set up for start of school year. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of charm with modern updates.
