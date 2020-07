Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado. This home comes equipped with hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, washer and dryer room, and spacious kitchen. Apply today because this home will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

