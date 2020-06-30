All apartments in Durango
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

200 West 32nd St. - 6

200 W 32nd St · (970) 247-8299
Location

200 W 32nd St, Durango, CO 81301

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
200 West 32nd Street #6 Newly Remodeled, new kitchen appliances, carpet, tile, front door.
Studio at the North end of Durango. Close to grocery and the trolley. This would be a great place if you don't have a car. This unit rents for $ 825.00 including all utilities for 1 person. Additional tenant $ 75.00. Max of 2. Security deposit required of $800.00 is due at lease signing. Responsible Students Okay. No Pets !!There is no washer or dryer. Laundry is close by. Available August 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have any available units?
200 West 32nd St. - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durango, CO.
Is 200 West 32nd St. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 32nd St. - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 32nd St. - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durango.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 offer parking?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have a pool?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 West 32nd St. - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 West 32nd St. - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
