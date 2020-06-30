200 West 32nd St. - 6

Amenities

200 West 32nd Street #6 Newly Remodeled, new kitchen appliances, carpet, tile, front door.

Studio at the North end of Durango. Close to grocery and the trolley. This would be a great place if you don't have a car. This unit rents for $ 825.00 including all utilities for 1 person. Additional tenant $ 75.00. Max of 2. Security deposit required of $800.00 is due at lease signing. Responsible Students Okay. No Pets !!There is no washer or dryer. Laundry is close by. Available August 1, 2020