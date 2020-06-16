15782 E Broncos Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Built in 2018, split-level and naturally well-lit with rooftop space. Tall ceilings & 9 ft doors throughout home provide spacious atmosphere.



3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms includes large, deluxe master bath; upgraded kitchen appliances; Weber Grills (balcony and rooftop); 2 car garage; zero lawn maintenance required



5 minutes from Broncos practice arena; 12 minutes from Dry Creek Light Rail Station, 11 minutes from Main Street, Parker



$2490.00/mo incld HOA. Call or text Ty at 303-249-8132 to schedule a walk through!