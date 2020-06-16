15782 E Broncos Place

Amenities
Built in 2018, split-level and naturally well-lit with rooftop space. Tall ceilings & 9 ft doors throughout home provide spacious atmosphere.
3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms includes large, deluxe master bath; upgraded kitchen appliances; Weber Grills (balcony and rooftop); 2 car garage; zero lawn maintenance required
5 minutes from Broncos practice arena; 12 minutes from Dry Creek Light Rail Station, 11 minutes from Main Street, Parker
$2490.00/mo incld HOA. Call or text Ty at 303-249-8132 to schedule a walk through!