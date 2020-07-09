All apartments in Dove Valley
Find more places like 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dove Valley, CO
/
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

15700 E Jamison Dr #1304

15700 East Jamison Drive · (303) 796-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dove Valley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15700 East Jamison Drive, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 Available 08/01/20 Sweet Savannah - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath 1037 square feet, located in Savannah, South of Arapahoe Road. A lovely gated community. Close to Centennial air port, Arapahoe road and 15 minutes for the Denver Tech Center. Balcony off living room with storage room, assigned parking and 3rd floor unit so no one above you! Stainless steel appliances, full size washer dryer and gas fire place and A/C. Great location! For more information please call Heartstone properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103.

(RLNE4793594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have any available units?
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have?
Some of 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 currently offering any rent specials?
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 pet-friendly?
No, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dove Valley.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 offer parking?
Yes, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 offers parking.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have a pool?
No, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 does not have a pool.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have accessible units?
No, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15700 E Jamison Dr #1304?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd
Dove Valley, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Dove Valley 2 BedroomsDove Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dove Valley Apartments with BalconiesDove Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Dove Valley Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, CO
Welby, COWoodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity