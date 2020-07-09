15637 East Broncos Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN !!! ***



This gorgeous brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in City Scapes at South Creek will welcome you with 1,775 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, and Eco Park. Also nearby are Shops at Cornerstar, Tagawa Garden Center, Shops at SW Corner, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Red Hawk Elementary School and Grand View High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



