Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:12 PM

15637 East Broncos Place

15637 E Broncos Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15637 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN !!! ***

This gorgeous brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in City Scapes at South Creek will welcome you with 1,775 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, and Eco Park. Also nearby are Shops at Cornerstar, Tagawa Garden Center, Shops at SW Corner, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Red Hawk Elementary School and Grand View High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15637 East Broncos Place have any available units?
15637 East Broncos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 15637 East Broncos Place have?
Some of 15637 East Broncos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15637 East Broncos Place currently offering any rent specials?
15637 East Broncos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15637 East Broncos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15637 East Broncos Place is pet friendly.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place offer parking?
Yes, 15637 East Broncos Place offers parking.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15637 East Broncos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place have a pool?
No, 15637 East Broncos Place does not have a pool.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place have accessible units?
No, 15637 East Broncos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15637 East Broncos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15637 East Broncos Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15637 East Broncos Place has units with air conditioning.

