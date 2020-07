Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit 106 Available 07/29/19 New 2 bed 2 bath and Garage Condo, built 2018 - Property Id: 140196



New, Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo with Garage beside building.



Has the beautiful cherry creak trial beside the condo, Gym and pool. Near by shopping centers.



Calm and quite area!

No Pets Allowed



