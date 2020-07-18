All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9180 Rolling Way Unit 203

9180 Rolling Way · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9180 Rolling Way, Douglas County, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,740

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Charming 2 BD 1 BA Condo With Community Pool and Fitness Center Access! - Enjoy this apartment style 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of Parker Colorado. Unit is complete with 2 private balconies, fireplace and open parking access. Enjoy your day spending time at the communal fitness center, pool, hot tub or park spaces. Easy access to Cherry Creek State Park, shopping centers and Centennial Airport!

Schedule a tour using this link: showdigs.co/q8j4x

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which includes water, sewer, trash, and amenity access.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5906549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have any available units?
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have?
Some of 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9180 Rolling Way Unit 203?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity