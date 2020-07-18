9180 Rolling Way Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub online portal

Charming 2 BD 1 BA Condo With Community Pool and Fitness Center Access! - Enjoy this apartment style 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of Parker Colorado. Unit is complete with 2 private balconies, fireplace and open parking access. Enjoy your day spending time at the communal fitness center, pool, hot tub or park spaces. Easy access to Cherry Creek State Park, shopping centers and Centennial Airport!



Schedule a tour using this link: showdigs.co/q8j4x



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which includes water, sewer, trash, and amenity access.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5906549)