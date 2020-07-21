Fully furnished townhome to lease for 3-9 months. Easy access to E-470, Airport, Tech Center etc. Close to schools, Cherry Creek trails for walking, running, biking, pool nearby, quiet neighborhood, great HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9015 Apache Plume Dr have any available units?
9015 Apache Plume Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 9015 Apache Plume Dr have?
Some of 9015 Apache Plume Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Apache Plume Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Apache Plume Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.