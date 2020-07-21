10431 Rutledge Street

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Meridian Village will welcome you with 2,305 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy soaking in the sun at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Sierra Ridge Park, Starbucks, AMC Twenty Mile 10, Boondocks, Kingsoopers, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and C-470.



Nearby schools include Pine Grove Elementary School, Challenge To Excellence Charter School, and Chaparral High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



