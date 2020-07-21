All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 10431 Rutledge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
10431 Rutledge Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:01 PM

10431 Rutledge Street

10431 Rutledge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10431 Rutledge Street, Douglas County, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Meridian Village will welcome you with 2,305 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy soaking in the sun at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Sierra Ridge Park, Starbucks, AMC Twenty Mile 10, Boondocks, Kingsoopers, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and C-470.

Nearby schools include Pine Grove Elementary School, Challenge To Excellence Charter School, and Chaparral High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 Rutledge Street have any available units?
10431 Rutledge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 10431 Rutledge Street have?
Some of 10431 Rutledge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10431 Rutledge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10431 Rutledge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 Rutledge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10431 Rutledge Street is pet friendly.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street offer parking?
Yes, 10431 Rutledge Street offers parking.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10431 Rutledge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street have a pool?
Yes, 10431 Rutledge Street has a pool.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street have accessible units?
No, 10431 Rutledge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10431 Rutledge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10431 Rutledge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10431 Rutledge Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs