8343 Kearney St

4 Bedroom Ranch 2 Bathrooms Garage Fenced yard - Property Id: 170964



Single family modular 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms; Detached 1 car Garage; Fenced yard; Washer/dryer hook up; No landlord provided air conditioning. Tenant responsible for clearing snow from sidewalk and yard maintenance. Background check; Credit, eviction and criminal search. Employment/income verification; Positive referral from previous landlord; income 3 X rent or $5,085 household Gross income.

