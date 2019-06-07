Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7950 Oneida St Available 07/05/19 - This is a super-cute, recently refreshed home in Commerce City. It features three bedrooms and has recently been refreshed with new paint and flooring. The kitchen has been updated with nice, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home has an open floorplan which makes if feel larger than it is.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE3515446)