7950 Oneida St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

7950 Oneida St

7950 Oneida St · No Longer Available
7950 Oneida St, Derby, CO 80022
Monaco

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7950 Oneida St Available 07/05/19 - This is a super-cute, recently refreshed home in Commerce City. It features three bedrooms and has recently been refreshed with new paint and flooring. The kitchen has been updated with nice, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home has an open floorplan which makes if feel larger than it is.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE3515446)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 7950 Oneida St have any available units?
7950 Oneida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derby, CO.
Is 7950 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
7950 Oneida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7950 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 7950 Oneida St offer parking?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not offer parking.
Does 7950 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 7950 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7950 Oneida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7950 Oneida St does not have units with air conditioning.
