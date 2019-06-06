Rent Calculator
Home
/
Derby, CO
/
7360 Kearney st
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7360 Kearney st
7360 Kearney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7360 Kearney Street, Derby, CO 80022
Monaco
Amenities
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Complete new renovation granite countertops stainless steel appliances all utilities paidiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7360 Kearney st have any available units?
7360 Kearney st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Derby, CO
.
What amenities does 7360 Kearney st have?
Some of 7360 Kearney st's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7360 Kearney st currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Kearney st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Kearney st pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Kearney st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Derby
.
Does 7360 Kearney st offer parking?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Kearney st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Kearney st have a pool?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Kearney st have accessible units?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Kearney st have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Kearney st have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Kearney st does not have units with air conditioning.
