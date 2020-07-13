Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds including Dobermans, Pit Bulls and Rottweilers
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75 per month.