Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

Verve

Open Now until 6pm
1490 Delgany St · (240) 339-6825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1490 Delgany St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
elevator
bbq/grill
courtyard
game room
hot tub
lobby
pool table
Welcome to Verve! An urban living community in the heart of downtown Denver. Verve offers Denver's finest dining, tasteful nightlife, engaging art, outdoor activities and world class sports venues, and within walking distance.

No broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds including Dobermans, Pit Bulls and Rottweilers
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verve have any available units?
Verve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Verve have?
Some of Verve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verve currently offering any rent specials?
Verve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verve pet-friendly?
Yes, Verve is pet friendly.
Does Verve offer parking?
Yes, Verve offers parking.
Does Verve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verve have a pool?
Yes, Verve has a pool.
Does Verve have accessible units?
No, Verve does not have accessible units.
Does Verve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verve has units with dishwashers.
