Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just look down the street, and you'll see DeBoer Park, along with the Harvard Gulch Trail running through it. Or, head north, and you'll find the green space of DU's campus. Nearby restaurants round out the walkable destinations.