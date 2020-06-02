All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
The Villas on 76th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
The Villas on 76th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Villas on 76th

Open Now until 5:30pm
2002 W 76th Ave · (720) 408-6522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO 80221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1511 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 711 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2701 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1912 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 2512 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villas on 76th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
We provide comfortable living in a central location. Our community offers an abundant selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with garden-style patios or balconies to fit any need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $18 per applcant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Cats must be six months or older and dogs must be one year or older. All pets are required to be spayed/neutered. All pets must have current veterinary and licensing records on file in the leasing office. Total combined pet weight must be 50 pounds or less. Due to concerns, the following bloodlines will not be allowed: Bull Terrier (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.), Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canario, American Bulldog, SharPei, or Wolf Hybrid or mixed breeds with these bloodlines. Agent reserves the right to investigate and deny unfamiliar breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in Lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Villas on 76th have any available units?
The Villas on 76th has 10 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villas on 76th have?
Some of The Villas on 76th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villas on 76th currently offering any rent specials?
The Villas on 76th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villas on 76th pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villas on 76th is pet friendly.
Does The Villas on 76th offer parking?
Yes, The Villas on 76th offers parking.
Does The Villas on 76th have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Villas on 76th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villas on 76th have a pool?
Yes, The Villas on 76th has a pool.
Does The Villas on 76th have accessible units?
No, The Villas on 76th does not have accessible units.
Does The Villas on 76th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villas on 76th has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University