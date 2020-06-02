The Villas on 76th.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $18 per applcant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Cats must be six months or older and dogs must be one year or older. All pets are required to be spayed/neutered. All pets must have current veterinary and licensing records on file in the leasing office. Total combined pet weight must be 50 pounds or less. Due to concerns, the following bloodlines will not be allowed: Bull Terrier (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.), Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canario, American Bulldog, SharPei, or Wolf Hybrid or mixed breeds with these bloodlines. Agent reserves the right to investigate and deny unfamiliar breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in Lease.