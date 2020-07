Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Theo Luxury Residences are situated on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. Today, experience your own sense of discovery as a resident of Theo. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, and surrounded by all the conveniences you could ask for, Theo is indeed a life-changing discovery.