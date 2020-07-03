All apartments in Denver
The Lafayette Apartments

1575 N Lafayette St · No Longer Available
Location

1575 N Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5621a7509f ---- What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise. The Lafayette has been newly remodeled with new kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and designer flooring, while maintaining the vintage millwork, high ceilings, and arched doorways of its 1905 origins. The Lafayette offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to 3 bedrooms. And ooh la-la, the outdoor courtyard is perfect for grilling, hanging out, or having &ldquo;un petit cafe&rdquo; (otherwise known as a cup of coffee). The Lafayette&rsquo;s location in the Uptown neighborhood makes it easy to walk almost anywhere &hellip; restaurants, music venues, parks, and more. One block north of Colfax, The Lafayette sits in the heart of Uptown between North Capitol Hill and City Park West neighborhoods. Walk, bike or take public transit to unlimited nearby entertainment options including dining, drinking, music venues, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lafayette Apartments have any available units?
The Lafayette Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lafayette Apartments have?
Some of The Lafayette Apartments's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lafayette Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Lafayette Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lafayette Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Lafayette Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does The Lafayette Apartments offer parking?
No, The Lafayette Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The Lafayette Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lafayette Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lafayette Apartments have a pool?
No, The Lafayette Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Lafayette Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Lafayette Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Lafayette Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Lafayette Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

