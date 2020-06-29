Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator accessible garage parking bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal

PENTHOUSE UNIT - 2Bd/2Ba Luxury Living in City Park! **2 WEEKS FREE RENT** - The Edge at City Park is one of the most unique and distinct apartment buildings in Denver. The location in the heart of City Park makes this a highly walkable and bike-able destination for any resident looking to live in the neighborhood.



The modern design and Condo quality finishes are apparent from the moment you enter the property.



The units include expansive windows, premium flooring, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, oversized balconies, designer finishes, in-unit washer and dryers, and views of the city and mountain range*.



All units are corner units!! 100% Energy Star Score!! Only 3 blocks from the Carla Madison Recreation Center!!



**2 WEEKS FREE RENT WITH LEASE START BY APRIL 15th!!**



**CALL FOR LEASE SPECIALS**



*In select apartment homes



(RLNE3750198)