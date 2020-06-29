All apartments in Denver
The Edge
The Edge

1855 Gaylord St · (720) 370-9207
Location

1855 Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1855 Gaylord Street #103 · Avail. now

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Unit 1855 Gaylord Street #503 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
accessible
garage
parking
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
PENTHOUSE UNIT - 2Bd/2Ba Luxury Living in City Park! **2 WEEKS FREE RENT** - The Edge at City Park is one of the most unique and distinct apartment buildings in Denver. The location in the heart of City Park makes this a highly walkable and bike-able destination for any resident looking to live in the neighborhood.

The modern design and Condo quality finishes are apparent from the moment you enter the property.

The units include expansive windows, premium flooring, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, oversized balconies, designer finishes, in-unit washer and dryers, and views of the city and mountain range*.

All units are corner units!! 100% Energy Star Score!! Only 3 blocks from the Carla Madison Recreation Center!!

**2 WEEKS FREE RENT WITH LEASE START BY APRIL 15th!!**

**CALL FOR LEASE SPECIALS**

*In select apartment homes

(RLNE3750198)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed:
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent in the basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge have any available units?
The Edge has 2 units available starting at $2,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge have?
Some of The Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge is pet friendly.
Does The Edge offer parking?
Yes, The Edge offers parking.
Does The Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge have a pool?
No, The Edge does not have a pool.
Does The Edge have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge has accessible units.
Does The Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge has units with dishwashers.
