Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Domain at Wash Park

300 S Lafayette St · (424) 352-7401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 S Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,888

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Domain at Wash Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Limited-Time Special: Sign a 9-15 month lease and receive 1/2 off your first month’s rent! The Domain at Wash Park offers elegant, sophisticated style a mere 2 blocks from its namesake, in one of Denver’s most exclusive and historic neighborhoods. Brand-new and light-filled, these luxury apartments feature open-concept designer kitchens, perfect for entertaining. And you’ll enjoy luxury details like stainless appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets with organizers, and custom designer window shades. Take advantage of the fitness center, club room, roof-top patio, garage parking and additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300 refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Indoor heated year round. Outdoor as well. Reserved spaces.
Storage Details: Extra storage available if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Domain at Wash Park have any available units?
The Domain at Wash Park has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Domain at Wash Park have?
Some of The Domain at Wash Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Domain at Wash Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Domain at Wash Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Domain at Wash Park pet-friendly?
No, The Domain at Wash Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does The Domain at Wash Park offer parking?
Yes, The Domain at Wash Park offers parking.
Does The Domain at Wash Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Domain at Wash Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Domain at Wash Park have a pool?
No, The Domain at Wash Park does not have a pool.
Does The Domain at Wash Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Domain at Wash Park has accessible units.
Does The Domain at Wash Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Domain at Wash Park has units with dishwashers.
