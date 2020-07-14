Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage accessible elevator bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Limited-Time Special: Sign a 9-15 month lease and receive 1/2 off your first month’s rent! The Domain at Wash Park offers elegant, sophisticated style a mere 2 blocks from its namesake, in one of Denver’s most exclusive and historic neighborhoods. Brand-new and light-filled, these luxury apartments feature open-concept designer kitchens, perfect for entertaining. And you’ll enjoy luxury details like stainless appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets with organizers, and custom designer window shades. Take advantage of the fitness center, club room, roof-top patio, garage parking and additional storage.