The Confluence

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), $1000 (Penthouses)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweiler’s, Bullmastiffs, Pit Bull Terriers, Chow Chows and any mixes thereof
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Parking Garage available. Parking Assignment Fee ranges from $150-$200. Please call us today to find out about available parking options.
Storage Details: $50-$100 per month based on size