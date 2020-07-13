All apartments in Denver
The Confluence

Open Now until 6pm
1441 Little Raven St · (720) 428-2143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Little Raven St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,749

Studio · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4009 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,098

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 3004 · Avail. now

$2,434

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 4004 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,444

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14008 · Avail. Nov 3

$4,223

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 16008 · Avail. Sep 12

$4,273

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 21008 · Avail. now

$4,423

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Confluence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
valet service
yoga
Welcome to The Confluence, a luxuriously modern tower rising 35 dramatic stories above the site where Denver was founded. This for-lease residential high-rise offers an unequaled location, adjacent to Confluence Park at the convergence of Cherry Creek and the South Platte River. From here, it's an easy walk to Denver's exciting LoDo District, the Golden Triangle, Coors Field, the Pepsi Center and Mile High Stadium. Everything indoors is equally exceptional, from the welcoming lobby to the Skyline Lounge to your one-, two- or three-bedroom home. You'll encounter thoughtfully designed details throughout every square foot. To experience the best of the city and nature at your doorstep, discover The Confluence, where your lifestyle feels at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), $1000 (Penthouses)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweiler’s, Bullmastiffs, Pit Bull Terriers, Chow Chows and any mixes thereof
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Parking Garage available. Parking Assignment Fee ranges from $150-$200. Please call us today to find out about available parking options.
Storage Details: $50-$100 per month based on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Confluence have any available units?
The Confluence has 75 units available starting at $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Confluence have?
Some of The Confluence's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Confluence currently offering any rent specials?
The Confluence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Confluence pet-friendly?
Yes, The Confluence is pet friendly.
Does The Confluence offer parking?
Yes, The Confluence offers parking.
Does The Confluence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Confluence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Confluence have a pool?
Yes, The Confluence has a pool.
Does The Confluence have accessible units?
No, The Confluence does not have accessible units.
Does The Confluence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Confluence has units with dishwashers.
