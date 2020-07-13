Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest suite internet cafe key fob access media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving valet service yoga

Welcome to The Confluence, a luxuriously modern tower rising 35 dramatic stories above the site where Denver was founded. This for-lease residential high-rise offers an unequaled location, adjacent to Confluence Park at the convergence of Cherry Creek and the South Platte River. From here, it's an easy walk to Denver's exciting LoDo District, the Golden Triangle, Coors Field, the Pepsi Center and Mile High Stadium. Everything indoors is equally exceptional, from the welcoming lobby to the Skyline Lounge to your one-, two- or three-bedroom home. You'll encounter thoughtfully designed details throughout every square foot. To experience the best of the city and nature at your doorstep, discover The Confluence, where your lifestyle feels at home.