Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM

The Clarkson

1756 Clarkson St · (858) 360-8150
Location

1756 Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Clarkson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
pool table
Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Consider The Clarkson. These modern apartments have a LEED Silver Certification, which means they've been built with environmentally friendly features, and use less water and energy than traditional buildings. Plus, its convenient central location gives you walking access to coffee shops and restaurants. Each apartment features contemporary kitchens with stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus an in-unit washer and dryer. YouНll enjoy a host of amenities: covered garage parking, recycling services, fitness center, community lounge, penthouse lounge and outdoor grill and firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 (1-bedroom); $600 (2-bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 60 lbs weight limit on dogs
Parking Details: Assigned. Garage parking $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Clarkson have any available units?
The Clarkson has 5 units available starting at $1,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Clarkson have?
Some of The Clarkson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
The Clarkson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Clarkson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Clarkson is pet friendly.
Does The Clarkson offer parking?
Yes, The Clarkson offers parking.
Does The Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Clarkson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Clarkson have a pool?
No, The Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does The Clarkson have accessible units?
No, The Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does The Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Clarkson has units with dishwashers.

