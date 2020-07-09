Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard game room internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction pool table

Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Consider The Clarkson. These modern apartments have a LEED Silver Certification, which means they've been built with environmentally friendly features, and use less water and energy than traditional buildings. Plus, its convenient central location gives you walking access to coffee shops and restaurants. Each apartment features contemporary kitchens with stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus an in-unit washer and dryer. YouНll enjoy a host of amenities: covered garage parking, recycling services, fitness center, community lounge, penthouse lounge and outdoor grill and firepit.