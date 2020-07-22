All apartments in Denver
Find more places like The Apartments at Denver Place.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:48 PM

The Apartments at Denver Place

Open Now until 6pm
1880 Arapahoe St · (857) 214-7758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering social distance and virtual touring options! Receive up to 2-MONTHS FREE on select floor plans. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Location

1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3507 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 3005 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. Oct 2

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Unit 3705 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Unit 3704 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Apartments at Denver Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
media room
online portal
Welcome to The Apartments at Denver Place, perfectly located in downtown Denver, Colorado. As a resident of The Apartments at Denver Place, you can come home to one of our modern and spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Our professional on-site management and maintenance teams are available to assist with your requests, while free Wi-Fi and coffee in the mornings make your daily routine a little easier.

Getting around downtown Denver is easy when you live at The Apartments at Denver Place. We're ideally located—various options for shopping, dining and entertainment surround you, and even Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, is just steps from your front door. When the need arises to leave the city, you have convenient access to both Valley Highway and Colfax Avenue to get around.

Newly renovated interiors featuring CleanSteel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and even washers and dryers, are now available in select apartment homes. Our pet-friendly apartments are among the most spacious in Denver and offer generous closet space plus breathtaking city and mountain views. Come and visit our Denver, Colorado apartments and give yourself the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Garage is $225/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Apartments at Denver Place have any available units?
The Apartments at Denver Place has 14 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Apartments at Denver Place have?
Some of The Apartments at Denver Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Apartments at Denver Place currently offering any rent specials?
The Apartments at Denver Place is offering the following rent specials: Now offering social distance and virtual touring options! Receive up to 2-MONTHS FREE on select floor plans. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Is The Apartments at Denver Place pet-friendly?
Yes, The Apartments at Denver Place is pet friendly.
Does The Apartments at Denver Place offer parking?
Yes, The Apartments at Denver Place offers parking.
Does The Apartments at Denver Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Apartments at Denver Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Apartments at Denver Place have a pool?
No, The Apartments at Denver Place does not have a pool.
Does The Apartments at Denver Place have accessible units?
No, The Apartments at Denver Place does not have accessible units.
Does The Apartments at Denver Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Apartments at Denver Place has units with dishwashers.
