Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking bike storage internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments key fob access media room online portal

Welcome to The Apartments at Denver Place, perfectly located in downtown Denver, Colorado. As a resident of The Apartments at Denver Place, you can come home to one of our modern and spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Our professional on-site management and maintenance teams are available to assist with your requests, while free Wi-Fi and coffee in the mornings make your daily routine a little easier.



Getting around downtown Denver is easy when you live at The Apartments at Denver Place. We're ideally located—various options for shopping, dining and entertainment surround you, and even Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, is just steps from your front door. When the need arises to leave the city, you have convenient access to both Valley Highway and Colfax Avenue to get around.



Newly renovated interiors featuring CleanSteel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and even washers and dryers, are now available in select apartment homes. Our pet-friendly apartments are among the most spacious in Denver and offer generous closet space plus breathtaking city and mountain views. Come and visit our Denver, Colorado apartments and give yourself the lifestyle you deserve.